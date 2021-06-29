NEWPORT residents interested in careers in the health and social care sector are being offered free services to help them get a job.
The service is available to those aged 18 or older and unemployed. Also, if you unemployed. This is an opportunity for those interested in a career in health and social care to get an insight and experience in the industry, or for those needing work but are not sure to get an understanding on what options they have in the sector.
Newport residents can now get free training, work experience and support with finding a job.
You can call Michael Bishop on 07970 457521 for more information.
