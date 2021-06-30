PEOPLE and businesses across Wales can now anonymously report to Crimestoppers when they think that someone has purchased or sold age restricted products to an underage person.
Trading Standards Wales and Crimestoppers have joined forces to provide a service that enables members of the public to anonymously provide information to help keep communities safe.
It is the latest issue that the two organisations are working on to encourage members of the public to anonymously provide information on concerns they might have.
Age-restricted products include:
- Alcohol;
- Tobacco products including cigarettes, tobacco, cigarette papers and cigars;
- E-cigarettes;
- Fireworks;
- Knives, knife blades, open edged razor blades, axes;
- Glue, aerosols, domestic cleaning fluids, dry cleaning fluids, paint strippers and thinners.
Helen Picton, chairwoman of Trading Standards Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Crimestoppers and giving members of the public a way to report these crimes anonymously.
“Aged restricted products have a minimum age of purchase as they are considered to be harmful to children and teenagers.
“Not only is the sale of these products a crime, but they also harm the welfare of our children and disrupts communities".
If you think that someone has purchased or sold age restricted products to an underaged person then you can report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit http://crimestoppers-uk.org.
