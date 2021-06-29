EMERGENCY services, including an air ambulance, were called to the Crosskeys area last night after an incident at a halfway house – which saw a person taken to hospital for treatment.
The air ambulance, road ambulance and police were on the scene at Westwood Villas, Crosskeys on Monday, June 28. A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 9:12pm last night to reports of a person requiring urgent medical attention following a fall at Westwood Villas, Crosskeys.
“We sent a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.
“One patient was taken by road to the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran for further treatment.”
Gwent Police has also been contacted for comment.
