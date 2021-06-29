PREPARE to travel back through history as a live event comes to Abergavenny Castle.
Horrible Histories is bringing some famous names to Abergavenny Castle grounds on Wednesday, July 28.
Admiral Nelson, the Duke of Wellington and Queen Victoria are all on their way to town
They all feature in Horrible Histories - Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians - which calls in at the grounds of Abergavenny Castle as part of a British tour.
This hilarious hit show is a gag-filled gallop through two centuries of British history with two amazing actors playing multiple historical roles
Can you see eye to eye with Admiral Nelson?
Does the Duke of Wellington get the boot?
These are just some of the fascinating characters audiences will discover in this 65 minute show that is suitable for ages five upwards.
Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians is written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster from Deary’s best-selling Horrible Histories books.
Terry Deary is the world’s best-selling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country.
His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil.
The event will take place from both 2:30pm and 6:30pm on the day.
Tickets are £15 adults and £13 for children and are available from boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk
