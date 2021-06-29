MONMOUTHSHIRE councillors have backed a motion which seeks to persuade Natural Resources Wales (NRW) “to withdraw their intention to restrict traditional lave net fishing methods to a ‘catch and release policy across the Severn Estuary”.

The motion submitted by Cllr Tony Easson was backed by full council in a meeting on Thursday.

Cllr Easson said on the motion: “I would seek an endorsement, and that my attached comments are sent to NRW, the cabinet member of the Senedd for rural affairs, and copied to all MS’ representing Newport East, Monmouth and South East Wales, plus the sole MS representing the Liberal Democrats.”

NRW has previously said that Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery in Portskewett must operate on a catch and release only basis this summer.

These rules were also in place last summer due to concerns over salmon stocks and how fishing might impact them

The statement from NRW said: “Asking the fishermen to carefully return any salmon they catch is therefore necessary to ensure the species has the best chance to survive and breed.

“In negotiations over the licences this year, the fishermen had volunteered to reduce their licensed catch from 15 to five. But taking this into consideration did not alter the conclusion of the assessment.”

This has prompted concern from councillors over protecting the county’s heritage.

Cllr Maureen Powell said: “I feel very strongly about this.

“We’re losing so much of our heritage in lots of ways.

“Its as though they can’t let anything stay as it has been.”

Cllr Jane Pratt, the cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services said: “I have no recollection of any consultation or being sent any details about their intention in this regard.”

Jon Goldsworthy, south east Wales operations manager for Natural Resources Wales, said: “The depletion of salmon stocks in our rivers is part of the nature crisis in Wales and beyond. Whilst we work together with partners on a wide range of initiatives in an effort to reverse these declines we must also stop the unnecessary killing of salmon so that populations can recover.

“Lave net fishing at Black Rock has been passed down through generations and is an important part of the history and heritage of Monmouthshire and Wales.

“We do not want to stop the fishermen from using lave nets at Black Rock, but we do need them to change their practice, as other netsmen and anglers have done throughout Wales.

“Taking action now is crucial to ensuring the survival of salmon in our rivers for the future”