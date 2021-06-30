FIVE Gwent takeaways have been listed as semi-finalists for The Turkish Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2021.
Three Caerphilly and two Monmouthshire establishments have made the cut - out of a total of 15 in Wales.
In the semi-finals are Erhan’s Charcoal Grill of Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach; Sam’s Grill House and Wales Kebab - both in Thomas Street in Abertridwr.
Representing Monmouthshire are Efes on Bulwark Road, Chepstow; and Mezze Me on Frogmore Street, Abergavenny.
Sezgin Aydin, spokesperson for the TURTA awards, said: “There are an ever-growing number of fantastic Turkish restaurants and takeaways in the UK, and this popular cuisine is only on the rise. It offers culinary delights that balance an indulgent night out with healthy choices using fresh, quality ingredients. The British Turkish eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries this year. The past year has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector, getting to the semi finals is a real achievement and all outlets should be proud.”
The winners will be announced at a live in-person 400 guest event
To vote for the winners, visit https://turta.co.uk/turkish-restaurant-takeaway-awards-2021-semi-finalists/
