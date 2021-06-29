A FRESH appeal to find three men linked to a Cardiff murder has been launched.

The independent charity Crimestoppers has launched a new appeal for anonymous information to urgently find three outstanding men linked to the murder of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff.

Three £5,000 rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of: Gledis Mehalla, 19, last known address Cathays, Cardiff; Elidon Elezi, 22, last known address East Finchley, London; Artan Pelluci, 29, last known address Cathays, Cardiff.

23-year-old Tomasz’ body was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan, late on Thursday, January 28. He had been assaulted and died from his injuries that day. It is believed that he travelled from Dagenham, in east London, to Newport Road, Cardiff.

Five men have already been charged in connection with Tomasz’ death and a number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation. A silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX is yet to be found.

A Crimestoppers £5,000 reward is available for anonymous information about the vehicle’s location.

A previous registered owner of the Mercedes vehicle lived in the Fairwater area of Cardiff. They are not connected to this investigation.

Information must be given exclusively to Crimestoppers either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 to be eligible for the reward.

Director of Operations at Crimestoppers, Mick Duthie, said: “We are appealing to anyone with information about these wanted individuals and the silver Mercedes C200 vehicle to come forward and speak to our charity 100 per cent anonymously as soon as possible. We would like to see justice for Tomasz’ loved ones.

“It is important to be clear that to assist anybody wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution. Our charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly. We are independent and offer an alternative option when reporting crime. Since 1988, when Crimestoppers began, we have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions who have trusted us with their crime information.

“We know that the Mercedes was captured on CCTV in the Cathays area of Cardiff on January 28. It is possible that the car has been sold, has a different number plate or is burnt out somewhere. Somebody knows what has happened to it. We urge anybody with information to do the right thing and contact us."

Mr Duthie added: “You can call our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

"Nobody will know you got in touch with us and you’ll be doing the right thing.”

To qualify for the Crimestoppers reward information must be passed to the charity; information passed directly to police will not qualify.

You can get in touch through an untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or make an anonymous call to 0800 555 111.