PEOPLE in Wales who are struggling to pay rent in private rented accommodation will be able to get help with a new £10 million grant.

Welsh Government minister for climate change, Julie James, is responsible for housing and has announced that the new Tenancy Hardship Grant is available to support people who are more than eight weeks behind on their rent between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Ms James said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have taken unprecedented steps to tackle homelessness and support people to remain in their homes.

“The new Tenancy Hardship Grant is the latest in this range of measures and will help people in privately rented homes who have fallen behind on their rent because of the pandemic.

“I understand the stress and worry people will be experiencing if they have fallen behind on their rent. We also know that once someone falls behind with their rent it can be increasingly difficult for them to catch up without support.

“We also know that if they are made homeless, the impact on them and their families is huge – so too is the cost to public services of dealing with homelessness.

“This grant helps to prevent homelessness by helping people address their rent arrears and keep their tenancies.”

The grant will be administered by the local authorities and will be open to people who are not receiving housing-related benefits. It will replace the Tenancy Saver Loan that was introduced in December. Anyone who received that loan will have it converted to a grant.

People living in private rented accommodation who have developed the arrears as a direct result of the pandemic will be able to register with their local authority immediately – with grants being processed from mid-July.

Some of the things that will make you eligible include arrears being due to a loss of income when on furlough, a reduction in work or if only able to claim Statutory Sick Pay when ill with Covid-19.

Ms James said: “We have made significant steps to reduce homelessness over the course of the pandemic, supporting more than 10,000 people into accommodation since the beginning of the pandemic.

“To maintain this momentum, we will continue to provide vital funding to local authorities to prevent homelessness and to support people living in temporary accommodation to move into their own permanent and secure homes.

“I urge anyone who is struggling to pay their rent – even if they’re just starting to have difficulties – to contact their landlord or agent and organisations like Citizen’s Advice or Shelter Cymru so they receive the right advice and support.

“Our goal is to prevent homelessness and ensure where it does occur that it is rare, brief and unrepeated.”