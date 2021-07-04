THE Monmouth Show is an annual celebration of rural life - its trades, talents and tastes. For over 200 years visitors have flocked to see main ring displays and parades, a variety of animals, crafts and try great food. Sadly, the pandemic stopped the show this year. So here's a look back at the show in 2003 from our archive of images.
Grace and Alice Paddock visit the Shetland Ponies at the Monmouth based Society for the Welfare of Horses and Ponies stall. Picture: Andy Sherwill
Visitors enjoying Monmouth Show
Judging of the cattle. Picture: Andy Sherwill
Trevor and Marlene Phillips of Raglan win many first prizes for their flowers at the show. Picture: Andy Sherwill
Stephen and Catherine Heart of Monmouth with their prize winning cattle
Margaret Howells with Ross Parry Perlude Isable from Usk. Picture: Andy Sherwill
