THE Monmouth Show is an annual celebration of rural life - its trades, talents and tastes. For over 200 years visitors have flocked to see main ring displays and parades, a variety of animals, crafts and try great food. Sadly, the pandemic stopped the show this year. So here's a look back at the show in 2003 from our archive of images.

South Wales Argus: Grace and Alice Paddock visit the Shetland Ponies at the Monmouth based Society for the Welfare of Horses and Ponies stall. Picture: Andy Sherwill

Grace and Alice Paddock visit the Shetland Ponies at the Monmouth based Society for the Welfare of Horses and Ponies stall. Picture: Andy Sherwill

South Wales Argus: Visitors enjoying Monmouth Show

Visitors enjoying Monmouth Show

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus: Judging of the cattle. Picture: Andy Sherwill

Judging of the cattle. Picture: Andy Sherwill

South Wales Argus: Trevor and Marlene Phillips of Raglan win many first prizes for their flowers at the show. Picture: Andy Sherwill

Trevor and Marlene Phillips of Raglan win many first prizes for their flowers at the show. Picture: Andy Sherwill

South Wales Argus: Andy Sherwill_Monmouthshire Show_Stephen and Catherine Heart of Monmouth with their prize winning cattle.

Stephen and Catherine Heart of Monmouth with their prize winning cattle

South Wales Argus: Margaret Howells with Ross Parry Perlude Isable from Usk. Picture: Andy Sherwill

Margaret Howells with Ross Parry Perlude Isable from Usk. Picture: Andy Sherwill