AN EXTRA £25,000 has been made available for businesses in Wales continuing to be affected by Covid restrictions.

The announcement was made by new Welsh Government economy minister Vaughan Gething today, Wednesday, June 30.

The support will cover operating costs for July and August and is available for businesses which are required to remain closed and remain severely impacted as a result of the ongoing restrictions. Eligible businesses will be able to receive an additional payment of between £1,000 and £25,000.

Eligible businesses are mainly in the hospitality, leisure and tourism sectors and their supply chains.

Travel agents, attractions limited by social distancing and venues for school visits will also be able to apply for the support.

Mr Gething said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have pulled every lever we can to back Welsh businesses.

“We’ve provided in excess of £2.5 billion funding to Welsh businesses, in a package that has been designed to complement and build on the support provided by the UK Government. We’ve also extended our 100 per cent business rate relief package until the end of this financial year.

“This targeted approach, focussed particularly on backing small businesses and Welsh communities, has helped protect in excess of 160,000 Welsh jobs which might otherwise have been lost.

“To support businesses further, I am today announcing additional support to help cover the costs of those businesses in Wales that need to remain closed or remain significantly impacted by the risks posed by the delta variant.

“This Welsh Government is determined to do all we can to support Welsh businesses during these incredibly difficult times.”

The funding will be granted to eligible businesses depending on their size, structure and circumstance. Businesses must show that their turnover has reduced by more than 60 per cent compared to the corresponding timeline in 2019 or equivalent.

All eligible businesses will need to apply for this money. There will be an eligibility checker on the Business Wales website from July 5 – this will allow businesses to check their eligibility and the amount they are eligible to apply for, ahead of the opening of applications on Tuesday, July 13.

The applications will close on Friday, July 23.

Based on the current level of Covid restrictions, the Welsh Government predicts that this will be the final package of emergency support for businesses that are able to trade. If new restrictions are required in response to emerging developments, the ministers will review the need for additional support.

The Welsh Government also intends to deliver a business development and recovery fund to support businesses with match funding to relaunch, develop and grow.