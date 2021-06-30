UPDATE - 9:20am: The road has now reopened
ONE lane is closed and traffic is building after a crash on the stretch of the M4 motorway past Newport.
The incident has occurred on the M4 westbound between junctions 26 (Malpas Road) and 27 (High Cross).
Congestion is already stretching back to junction 25 at Caerleon at up the hill past St Julians.
Lane three of three remains closed past the scene.
The AA is reporting that travel time is approximately 20 minutes, although this is likely to increase.
