A CRASH is causing delays on a main road approaching Newport.
The incident has occurred on the A48 eastbound between Pentwyn Road and the A48(M) at St Mellons.
Two vehicles were involved and one lane is now blocked.
Congestion is stretching back to the Llanedeyrn Interchange.
