AN ABERTILLERY man has been jailed for 18 months for drug supply offences.

Kliton Braho, 42, of Castle Street, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, June 28 where he pleaded guilty ahead of a trial.

He admitted the offences of acquiring, using and possessing criminal property; possession with intent to supply controlled drugs of class A and class B and possession of a controlled drug of class A.

DC Matthew Jacob, the officer in the case, said: “Kliton Braho claimed that the drugs recovered from his property were present when he moved in, despite officers discovering almost a kilogram of amphetamine and a large quantity of heroin there.

READ MORE:

“He refused to admit his involvement in drug supply throughout this investigation; only accepting his responsibility on the day of his trial.

“I welcome the sentence and I hope that it acts as a deterrent to those who engage in this kind of criminality.

“I would like to thank the communities of Gwent for their assistance. Drugs have no place in our communities, and Gwent Police is committed to disrupting any illegal drug activity in our force area.

“Anyone with information regarding the supply of controlled drugs should phone 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Braho was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to 18 months imprisonment.