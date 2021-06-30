A GWENT college team has won a prestigious award for their work.

Coleg Gwent’s Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone’s A-level team won the Bronze Accolade for the Person Teaching Awards’ FE Team of the Year 2021.

They were given the award on Wednesday, June 23 after being nominated by Suzanna Thomas, head of school.

Over the eight years since the campus opened in 2013, students have left with A-level grades higher than their predicted grades and have gone on to study at universities across the UK.

Pass rates for learners are above 98 per cent and grades have been above both Wales’ and the UK’s national benchmarks. Learner value-added achievement is in the top 20 per cent score of 3,000 A-level institutions across the UK.

Ms Thomas said: “The dedication and support of the A-level team to ensure the best for learners during this time has been remarkable.”

The staff in the Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone A-Level team are: Steph Werrett, Dr Shaun Andrews, Ashley Amos, Gemma Starling, Obiajulu Iweka, Laura Phillips, Richard Payne, Lisa Jones, Rhiannon Jenkins, Nicola Gatesman, Nick Thomas, Liane Dent, Steve Duffin, Stacey Whitcombe, Dr Kate Hanford, Stacey Knight, Grace Coomer, Laura Nelmes, Hannah Hughes, Kelly Reed, Karan Sadler, Holly Ellis, Candice Arthur, Fran Atkinson, Professor Russell Deacon, Cath Rogers, Patrick Evans, Dr Adam Rykalla and Henry Felek.

Pearson National Teaching Awards president, Michael Morpurgo, said: “The work you do – day-in, day-out – is life-enhancing, life-changing… I am writing to you to congratulate and to thank you. For a child to have a great teacher like you is so important.

“You open doors, shine a light. You spend your working life passing on to children all that you know and love…. So bravo you, bravo.”

You can find out more about Coleg Gwent’s Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone’s A-Level courses here: https://www.coleggwent.ac.uk/learning/full-time/a-levels/pathways