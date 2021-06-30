THE Senedd Members who will chair this parliament's committees have been elected.
The twelve committees carry out various functions within the Senedd, including scrutinising the expenditure and policies of the Government, holding ministers to account, and examining proposed new laws.
Committees are cross party collaborations, with each made up of members from across the Senedd.
In this Senedd term, Labour will chair six committees, while Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives will each chair three.
Plaid's Peredur Owen Griffiths is the only new face elected to a chairperson's role.
Committee chairs for this Senedd term
Jane Bryant (Welsh Labour, Newport West) | Children, Young People and Education Committee
Russell George (Welsh Conservatives, Montgomeryshire) | Health and Social Care Committee
Paul Davies (Welsh Conservatives, Preseli Pembrokeshire) | Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee
Llyr Gruffydd (Plaid Cymru, North Wales) | Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee
Jenny Rathbone (Welsh Labour, Cardiff Central) | Equality and Social Justice Committee
Delyth Jewell (Plaid Cymru, South Wales East) | Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee
John Griffiths (Welsh Labour, Newport East) | Local Government and Housing Committee
Peredur Owen Griffiths (Plaid Cymru, South Wales East) | Finance Committee
Mark Isherwood (Welsh Conservatives, North Wales) | Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee
Huw Irranca-Davies (Welsh Labour, Ogmore) | Legislation, Justice and Constitution Committee
Vikki Howells (Welsh Labour, Cynon Valley) | Standards of Conduct Committee
Jack Sargeant (Welsh Labour, Alyn and Deeside) | Petitions Committee
What next?
Full membership of the committees will be elected by Senedd Members next week.
Policy and legislation committees will have six members, specialist committees will have four and the Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee will have five.
Once in place, work will begin on scrutinising the Government's work.
