THE organising committee of Dinas Powys Village Show has taken the decision to cancel this year's show - traditionally held in the Parish Halls and Gardens.

After months of deliberation, show organisers say they have taken the sad decision not to hold the popular village show, held in the late Summer, because of the 'considerable uncertainty' regarding what the future might be for larger events in these late summer months.

A spokesperson said: "All indications point towards a continuing improvement in Covid-19 infection rates and the likely lifting of restrictions as we head towards the summer.

"However there remains considerable uncertainty regarding what the situation might be for larger events in August or September.

"Trying to predict and plan for these uncertainties, particularly as a committee of volunteers, has proven difficult.

"The problem had been compounded, by a double booking of the parish halls this year, which would have led to a change of date and possible clashes with other local shows.

"Whilst we have remained extremely enthusiastic towards proceeding with arrangements, the risks remain high, not only in regard to the Covid infection rate but the financial implications should we be unable to hold an event or merely a Show with reduced capacity."

Last year, the Village Show was unable to be held, but supporters were encouraged to post and share pictures of their produce or baking on the Dinas Powys Village Show Facebook Page.

The organisers are confident the show will return next year on Saturday, 3rd September 2022 - and which will be better than ever!