THE Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet agreed to keep several Vale leisure centres open with new contract agreement.
Parkwood Leisure, who operate Barry Leisure Centre, Colcot Sports Centre, Cowbridge Leisure Centre, Holm View Leisure, Llantwit Major Leisure Centre and Penarth Leisure Centre in partnership with the council, originally signed a ten year contract in August 2012.
At a cabinet meeting on Monday, June 21, members agreed to extend the arrangement for another seven years.
Holm View Leisure Centre in Barry has not reopened yet as it is being used as a mass vaccination site.
Both the Barry and Penarth leisure centres have undergone extensive upgrades over the past two years as well - with Barry Leisure Centre having its finishing touches during the last coronavirus lockdown in December.
