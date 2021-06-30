GOGGLEBOX star Pete McGarry’s cause of death has been confirmed just days after news of his death was announced.

The TV favourite died at the weekend, with his family by his side, following a short illness, according to Channel 4, which broadcasts the show, and production company Studio Lambert.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness.”

The statement continued: “Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren.

“Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over 100 children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

The 71-year-old died of bowel cancer, and died days after he was given six months to live.

Mr McGarry underwent an operation to remove the tumour and died a few days later.

Mrs McGarry told The Sun: "Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years.

"I said to him, 'We've not only been 25 years, it's been day and night with each other.' He was my life."

She added: "When they told Pete he only had six months I said to him, 'We have done things that nobody else would ever do in a lifetime.'

"We've been to marvellous places. He was so proud of George when he was in Big Brother too.

"Him and George really loved each other, George is really cut up."

Mr McGarry, along with wife Linda and her son, George Gilbey, originally joined the Channel 4 programme for its second series in 2013.

They later returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have continued to appear as series regulars.