FOMER Love Island winner, Amber Davies has landed her first TV role with the BBC.

Ms Davies, who won the show in 2017 with then-partner Kem Cetinay, will join CBBC’s Almost Never as it returns for a third season.

New episodes of the popular musical comedy-drama will premiere on July 14, the BBC announced.

The new season sees boyband The Wonderland continuing their efforts to make it in the music industry.

Ms Davies, who won Love Island in 2017, will join the show as Jess, sister of Dan who owns the venue where The Wonderland are the house band.

She is described as being a trained dancer as well as “fun”.

Amber Davies (right), has joined CBBC’s Almost Never and will appear alongside Kimberly Wyatt (left) and Tillie Amartey (CBBC/PA)

Speaking about her new role, Ms Davies said: “I am over the moon to be joining the cast of Almost Never. The show is incredibly funny and I just love the music and dancing.

“I feel so incredibly lucky to be doing my first TV role with such a kind and wonderful cast and company.”

It is not her first acting role since leaving the villa - Ms Davies, 24, appeared in 9 to 5: The Musical.

In Almost Never, Ms Davies joins a cast including The Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and JLS singer-songwriter Aston Merrygold.

Emily Atack also features on the show.

Season three of Almost Never will premiere on CBBC at 5pm on July 14, with all 11 episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer the same day.