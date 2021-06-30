EIGHTY-nine new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today - the largest amount in the area in a single day since mid-February.

The new cases confirmed here, are among 513 across Wales today.

But no deaths have been confirmed in Wales today, and it is now 20 days since a coronavirus death was confirmed in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area).

The 89 cases confirmed today in Gwent are - Caerphilly, 41; Monmouthshire, 16; Torfaen, 16; Newport, 11; Blaenau Gwent, five. There have been 274 new cases confirmed in Gwent in the past week.

The rolling weekly case rate in Wales - to June 25, the latest available - is 64.8 per 100,000 people, having doubled in a week. The rate in Gwent for the same period is 32.3.

Newport (22 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and in Wales for the week to June 25, and is one of only three of Wales' 22 council areas to have a rate below 30 per 100,000 for that period.

Blaenau Gwent (30.1 per 100,000) has the fourth lowest rate in Wales for the week to June 25; Caerphilly (32) has the seventh lowest rate in Wales; Monmouthshire (38.1) has the 10th lowest rate; and Torfaen (45.8) has the 11th lowest rate.

The number of cases in Wales since the pandemic began stands at 218,245, including 42,356 in Gwent.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter, by registering here.

To the end of yesterday, Tuesday, 2,257,757 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,659,754 people have completed their two-dose vaccine course.

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to June 25 is 4.2 per cent, meaning around one in every 24 people tested in Wales that week returned a positive result for coronavirus. Torfaen (3.4 per cent - or almost one in 30) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Flintshire - 70

Cardiff - 61

Caerphilly - 41

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 41

Wrexham - 33

Swansea - 29

Denbighshire - 25

Conwy - 23

Gwynedd - 23

Carmarthenshire - 23

Monmouthshire - 16

Torfaen - 16

Anglesey - 12

Newport - 11

Powys - 10

Neath Port Talbot - 10

Vale of Glamorgan - nine

Bridgend - eight

Blaenau Gwent - five

Merthyr Tydfil - five

Pembrokeshire - five

Ceredigion - two

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - 33

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.