YOUNG artists aged between 11 and 18 living in Wales are being invited to entre a competition themed around celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.
The contest run by Proud Councils, a pro-equality collaboration between local authorities in Wales, is inviting young people to submit a piece of art which can be shared on social media on the theme of 'Becoming me' or 'How adults can be an ally for young LGBTQ+ people'.
The winner will receive £100 worth of vouchers.
To enter email equality@rctcbc.gov.uk with your name (or alias if you wish to stay anonymous) and the county you live in.
Entries close on Tuesday, August 10, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, August 24.
