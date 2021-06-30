AN INDEPENDENT coffee shop has turned to social media for help after their tip jar was stolen.

Coffee Corner in Friars Walk launched an appeal on Facebook after their staff tip cup, which had around £40 in it, was stolen on Saturday, June 26.

The owners shared CCTV images of who they believe took the cup and the post has 60 shares at the time of writing.

MORE NEWS:

Hannah Steele, who owns the café with her husband, Richard, said: "It's just quite disheartening because all the staff work hard.

"It's like they're stealing from our customers as well for saying 'you did a good job' to the staff.

Hannah Steele co-owns Coffee Corner with her husband, Richard

"They just came into the shop, took the cup and left without a care in the world."

Coffee Corner has only been independent since February this year.

The shop used to be a Muffin Break and had a similar situation occur a few years ago.

Someone was caught on CCTV taking the tip cup and the screenshot was shared on social media.

The person eventually returned the cup out of embarrassment.

Mrs Steele said: "Sometimes people recognise individuals that come in.

The tip jar used to be here on the front counter

"When our tip jar was stolen previously, we used the power of social media and posted a screenshot of CCTV on Facebook.

"A lot of people came back with the person's name and eventually they came back and returned the jar out of guilt".

If you have any information call police on 101. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org