FREE NHS lateral flow tests are being offered for free at a number of pharmacies across Gwent area.

LloydsPharmacy has today announced that their branches in the area will be offering the service from tomorrow, Thursday, July 1.

It comes as part of their efforts to support the NHS’s testing efforts.

The pharmacy chain has made the tests available for customers to pick up, to take home and use at home.

Previously, the chain had only offered the free service in Scotland and England.

This allows people to access tests twice a week – even without experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

The free tests provide a result in just 30 minutes, and according to LloydsPharmacy, they are suitable for “those who are looking for peace of mind as well as providing quick, reliable tests for those who require a private at home test for work or personal reasons”.

A box containing seven rapid tests can be collected from participating branches twice a week.

Rapid testing is said to be crucial in helping prevent the spread of Covid-19, including the new, Delta variant of the virus.

However, anyone experiencing symptoms should still book a PCR test online, rather than relying on a rapid test.

What has been said about the rollout?

Anshu Kaura, a LloydsPharmacy pharmacist said: “Each box contains seven tests, allowing customers to test themselves twice weekly within a three-week timeframe.

“This number of tests in the box factors in the potential for a void test.

“You’ll need to take a sample from the back of your throat, near your tonsils, and from your nose using the swab included.

“The swab is then dipped in a solution which is then dripped onto the lateral flow test. This generates a reading and your result.”

List of LloydsPharmacy stores in Gwent

You can find a list of LloydsPharmacy branches below: