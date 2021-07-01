THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,400 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

Today we meet Stephen Parry, a retired project manager.

When and why did you take up photography?

About two years ago. I took up photography not long after I retired having more time to develop some dormant potential. I have always had some form of compact camera for holidays and family photographs and have been pleased with some of the results. However, after looking at some a few professional websites I was drawn to the portraits being produced.

Why do you love taking pictures?

It's having the ability of capturing the moment and in some rare instances from a viewpoint only you have seen (if that makes sense).

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

I'm not sure I have a favourite place but I do spend a lot of time at the Magor marshlands.

What equipment do you use?

I have a Nikon DSLR and use a 18 - 140mm lens. I also have a tripod and some studio lights. Basic at the moment.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

It's one that I have taken of one of my granddaughters. She was only two at the time and I must have taken around 50 during a "fun" session. This particular one I asked her for a sad face. There were only two or three good photos at the end of that session but that one was priceless (to me).

Phoebe looking sad

Why did you join the SWACC?

I enjoy seeing other people's "moment". And also to learn from different perspectives on capturing that photo.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Get some good but basic kit. Learn how to get off "auto" mode. Keep taking photographs, it's like everything in life, the more you practice, the better you get. Look at other photographers work but do not be put off because you feel "l will never get as good as that". Don't forget that they have been taking photographs for years and they will have top of the range editing software for post production.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Don't laugh but I would love to take a portrait of Georgia Toffolo because she is so expressive.

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

I am a director (unpaid) for a charity and have worked on humanity projects in Burkina Faso and Uganda. The extra photos were taken in Uganda a year ago.

There is a story behind each of the pictures and some are quite sad. I also do some support artist work. Again I started doing this on retirement as an interest on seeing what happens behind the cameras on films/production.

I am a keen golfer and spend a lot of time with my seven grandchildren.