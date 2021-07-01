A FLOOD defence near Abergavenny which was damaged during Storm Dennis has nearby residents worried about the potential risk of further flooding.

That is according to Monmouth MP David Davies who, along with Monmouth MS Peter Fox, visited the site earlier this month.

The pair are calling on Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

However, the flood defence - situated behind Mardy Farm - was built more than 100 years ago and isn't one which is owned or maintained by NRW.

A section of the barrier collapsed in February last year after the River Usk reached its highest level since 1979, flooding nearby properties in the valley to over two feet in depth.

Mardy Farm suffered considerable damage. Fences were ripped out and plant machinery was moved by the force of the water.

Mr Fox said: “The Monmouth constituency knows all too well the damage flooding can cause, where just last year people watched in horror as water gushed in and destroyed homes in Llanwenarth..

“That is why it is imperative this serious situation is rectified now and the Llanwenarth bund, a key river defence, is adopted by NRW and maintained.”

Mr Davies said: “Residents are understandably worried about the bund failing again and still want answers.

“I am disappointed NRW could not attend the site meeting. We need to get the bund adopted and will be calling for urgent discussions.”

However, Tim England, operations manager for NRW, said: “Whilst we recognise the local concerns, the flood embankment at Llanwenarth is a private flood defence built more than 100 years ago and is not a defence that is operated and maintained by a Risk Management Authority, such as ourselves or Monmouthshire Council.

“Protecting communities from the devastating effects of flooding is a cornerstone of the work we do. Accordingly, NRW monitor and maintain 319 miles of flood defences across the whole of Wales that have been built by NRW or predecessor organisations to manage flood risk.

“There are many private flood defences across Wales like this one, but unfortunately we don’t have the capacity or resources to add this or any other private assets to the ones we already operate and maintain.”