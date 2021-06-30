THE Royal British Legion has been granted Freedom of the City in Newport.

Earlier this year, in May, the Royal British Legion celebrated its 100 year anniversary.

The leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Jane Mudd, has since put forward a motion to grant the armed forces charity honorary freeman of the city.

Cllr Mudd said she was “proud” to move the motion, in a full council meeting on Tuesday (June 29).

She said: “A more formal presentation ceremony will be held later in the year and we can hopefully hold an event which will enable us to fully celebrate the work of this incredible organisation.”

The British Legion is the largest armed forces charity with more than 180,000 members. It supports ex-service men and women and their families across the UK.

Newport council joins several other Gwent councils, including Torfaen, in giving the charity freedom status in the city.

The leader of the Newport council Conservative party, Cllr Matthew Evans said he wished he’d known about the motion sooner.

He said: “The first I heard of this motion was when I saw the agenda.

“I would have hoped with such a prestigious honour that the leader of the opposition would have been consulted or even informed prior to this and indeed other political groups as well.

“Having said that, this has our whole hearted support and is richly deserved.”

Cllr Joan Watkins said she supported the motion. Cllr Watkins described herself as a “war widow” and said the charity were helpful when she lost her husband at the age of 39, leaving her with two children.

The title of Freedom of Newport is a ceremonial honour, given by the Newport council to those who have served in some exceptional capacity.

Newport County Football Club and Newport RFC both received Freedom of the City status in 2013.