A CHOIR and a charity have joined forces to get men singing for an important cause.

Finn’s Foundation – a local brain tumour charity formed in memory of 12-year-old Finn McCabe – is being supported by Barry Male Voice Choir in their Sing for Finn project.

Finn was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumour, called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma, in 2017 and - although he remained determined and hopeful throughout - he passed away in 2018, four weeks before he would have turned 13.

His family set-up Finn's Foundation in his memory, with Barry Male Voice Choir supporting the charity through the Sing for Finn project.

Sing for Finn is open to all men who enjoy singing – whether on the terraces, at the pub, in the shower, or anywhere else – with rehearsals to continue throughout July and August.

Those involved with take part in singing sessions and take to the stage for a late summer concert; details of this are to be confirmed.

The Choir’s Chairman, Martyn Todd, said: "Our aim is for men to go away with a positive experience of singing in a group with other men and support a worthwhile cause.

“If this pandemic has taught us anything it's that community groups are stronger when they come together and support each other.”

The project runs between 6.15pm and 7.15pm on Thursdays at Romilly Primary School’s Barn.

Finn’s dad, Lee McCabe, said: "Charities have had a tough time over the past year and – although the team has worked incredibly hard to keep online fundraisers going – Finn's Foundation is looking forward to the next phase of restrictions being eased.

“We're always open to suggestions from local groups and businesses and are pleased to be involved in this project with Barry Male Voice Choir.”

Finn’s Foundation raises money to give directly to families with terminal illness or life-threatening disease.

Plus, 20 per cent of funds raised by Finn’s Foundation goes towards Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma research.

To find out more about the Sing for Finn project, or how you can get involved, e-mail bmvcsec@gmail.com or call 07982 319456.

Finn’s Foundation can be found on Facebook or via their website www.finnsfoundation.org.uk