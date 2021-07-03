A MUM and daughter from Wales have scooped awards at a UK beauty pageant and are now heading to the United States to take their place in an international competition.

Amy Morris and one-year-old daughter Georgia competed in the Pure UK beauty pageant where Amy won Pure UK Miss United Kingdom 2021-2022 and daughter Georgia picked up Pure UK grand champ.

On the run to the finals Amy and Georgia spent the year fundraising for the Salvation Army.

Amy Morris from Johnston won a UK beauty pageant. Photograph: Ant Bradshaw

Now that she has been crowned Pure UK Miss United Kingdom, Amy will be heading to Ohio in the USA next summer to compete in the Pure international finals.

Amy said she was amazed to win the competition, held in Warrington, and that she intends to continue her charitable work.

"In the year ahead I hope to use my title as much as possible and want to continue my charity fundraising for the Salvation Army."

Amy, who won the "Miss" category - ages 20 to 29, also wishes to raise money for The Migraine Trust, having suffered from hemiplegic migraine attacks from a young age.

Amy's daughter Georgia won “Pure UK grand champ”

"I have suffered with hemiplegic migraine attacks since I was 14 and would love to raise awareness of the condition and how serious it can be."

Organiser Matt Trayford said all contestants at this year's competition were brilliant and Amy was a deserved winner.

"I wouldn't single any out particularly but Amy was an outstanding winner and very well deserved. She worked very hard all year."

Entries are open now for next years finalists. The competition is open to anyone. Details can be found at the Pure UK website.