THE Welsh Government should fund support for businesses trying to “keep their heads above water” if it opts for a longer extension of Covid-19 restrictions, MPs have heard.

Conservative MP David Simmonds (Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner) was heckled by Labour MPs as he suggested shifting the financial burden from Westminster to Cardiff Bay.

Welsh SecretarysSimon Hart was not drawn on that proposal, but did suggest further indications from the Welsh Government over the unlocking process are “overdue”.

First minister Mark Drakeford earlier this month delayed the further easing of Wales’s Covid restrictions for four weeks in response to a spike in cases of the Delta variant first identified in India.

When asked about the prospect of a future lockdown if the situation in Wales worsens later in the year, Welsh Labour leader Mr Drakeford said it is “highly unlikely” but not inconceivable.

MORE NEWS:

The UK Government hopes to take further steps to unlock England on July 19.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Simmonds said: “I hugely welcome the progress that’s been made in Wales but what frustrates many is that the Welsh Government seems to be in the habit of announcing extended lockdowns at short notice without having due consultation with the Government.

“Does (Mr Hart) agree that should this practice continue that we should expect Cardiff Bay to meet the financial cost of supporting businesses to keep their heads above water during those lockdowns?”

Mr Hart replied: “I notice the laughter stopped at the moment (Mr Simmonds) raised that particular question.”

He added: “Certainty is really crucial in all of this.

“I’ve always preferred a UK-wide response to Covid, in whatever respect that that might come, because it inspires confidence and it inspires compliance.

“I think some kind of further indication from the Welsh Government as to the unlocking process for businesses in Wales is overdue and I hope very much we will hear more shortly.”