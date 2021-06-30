A NEW project in Caerphilly will see the community create a tiny forest.

The forest will be in Morgan Jones Park in Caerphilly itself and will be created using a method developed by Japanese botanist Akira Myawaki.

The method will see the trees grow 10 times faster than a conventional forest and will provide benefits to help combat climate change.

Climate Action Caerffili Gweithredu Hinsawdd (CACGH) are leading the project. The group was set up by the community to raise awareness of environmental issues and campaigns in Caerphilly and to promote positive responses to climate change.

MORE NEWS:

The group plan to include schools in the area and the community, and are keen to ensure an educational focus in learning about the tiny forest and how it can help to lessen the effects of climate change and loss of biodiversity.

The plan for schools to get involved includes the Citizen Science biodiversity tracking activity, helping with the design of the forest and also the actual planting of the trees – set to take place later this year.

Cath Moulogo, a volunteer for CACGH, said: “I’m really excited about the project, not only because it feels good to do something positive for the environment during this climate crisis – but I’m also looking forward to getting my family involved. After we’ve all spent so much time in lockdown stuck at home, it will be great to get outside and meet people from our community during the family days. My children will have a fun green space to play in… and hopefully in years to come their children will play there too.”

Jamie Pritchard, a councillor for the ward, said: “I am pleased that the group were able to work successfully with Caerphilly Council to secure the land to create the tiny forest in Morgan Jones Park. This is an exciting project that will improve biodiversity and provide a number of benefits to protect our local environment. It’s a pleasure to be part of something which will have a positive impact in the community.”

Anyone who would like to get involved or find out more can email mariannecacgh@gmail.com or cathcacgh@gmail.com