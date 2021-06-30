TWO YOUNGSTERS have been reported missing in Caerphilly county borough.
Ffion Smith, 13, from Aberdare, and 12-year-old Harry Bowra, from Blackwood, have both been reported missing from their home addresses.
Gwent Police is appealing for information about their whereabouts, and officers believe the pair to be together in the areas surrounding Blackwood, Newbridge, Abercarn or Risca.
"We're appealing for information to locate 13-year-old Ffion Smith who has been reported as missing from her home address in Aberdare and 12-year-old Harry Bowra who has been reported missing from his home address in Blackwood," said a police spokesperson.
"Ffion is described as white, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder length hair. She is last know to be wearing grey trousers, a black top and colourful trainers.
"Harry is described as white, of slim build, with short mousey coloured hair. He is last known to be wearing grey Gym King jogging bottoms and a black jacket.
"Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Ffion or Harry is asked to call 101 quoting 2100225575."
