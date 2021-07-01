A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ETHAN LEE GITTINGS, 18, of Gorse Terrace, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Waun Borfa Road, Blackwood, on October 25, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £274 in fines and a surcharge.

DANIEL LUKE CANTELLO, 20, of Dylan Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed, on May 10.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BERT OWEN, 61, of Claude Road, Caerphilly, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for six months, after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public in New Tredegar on March 8.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RICKY MORGAN, 33, of Glanffrwd Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving on Cendl Terrace, Cwm on May 3.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTIAN JAMES SULLIVAN, 32, of Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Gilfach, Bargoed, on May 3.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

VINCENT JOHN CALJO BROWN, 43, of Neyland Place, Ely, Cardiff, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted the theft of goods worth £349 from Sainsbury’s in Newport on March 5.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge on his release from prison.

RHOBIE GARDNER, 24, of Pant View, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Angel Way, Bargoed, on May 3.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD JOHN REES, 43, of Heolddu Road, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road whilst unfit to drive through drugs on November 9, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.

GERAINT PHILLIPS, 27, of Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol his blood on Commercial Street.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES NIGEL WITHEY, 35, of Cefn Fforest Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drink driving on May 9.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.