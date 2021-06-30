COMMUTERS travelling between Newport and Bristol are set for several weeks of disruption.

Starting next month, Network Rail is carrying out essential work on the railway near to Bristol Temple Meads station.

As a result, between Saturday, July 10, and Friday, August 13, and again from Monday, August 30 to Friday, September 3, there will be no direct trains between newport and Bristol Temple Meads.

This includes many services heading from Newport Railway Station across the border onto the Great Western main line.

Great Western Railway (GWR), which operates many of these services, along with the station itself, has warned that significant disruption is expected for passengers.

Passengers will have to change at Bristol Parkway for access to Temple Meads.

What is happening at Bristol Temple Meads?

According to National Rail, the Bristol improvement works is one of the biggest projects taking place on the UK’s railways in 2021.

They revealed that Bristol East Junction is being replaced – a key junction located to the north-east of the station itself.

The junction allows trains to be routed onto the line between Temple Meads and Bath Spa, or onto the line between Temple Meads and Bristol Parkway/South Wales.

This means that every train to and from Bristol - whether it's from Wales, London, the Midlands, or the North of England - all pass through this junction – making it a vital piece of infrastructure.

What’s more, while closures are in place to replace the junction, further improvement work has also been scheduled at the station itself.

Passengers are being warned to plan ahead at this time, as line closures and replacement bus services are both measures that will be in affect during the duration of these works.

It is also thought that there may be total closures of Bristol Temple Meads at certain times during the next eight weeks.

Anyone travelling to Bristol is urged to visit this website before travel for the latest information - https://www.gwr.com/travel-information/travel-updates/planned-engineering/bristol