PD Charlie had his first shift as a Firearms Support Dog for Gwent Police on Tuesday.
He tracked down people suspected of having a knife in woods near Crosskeys playing fields in Caerphilly.
A Gwent Police Spokeswoman said:"We received a report of a person in possession of a knife in Newbridge on Monday shortly before 5pm.
"Officers attended to the Crosskeys playing fields and recovered an old knife.
"Two boys were spoken to".
