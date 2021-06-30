PD Charlie had his first shift as a Firearms Support Dog for Gwent Police on Tuesday.

He tracked down people suspected of having a knife in woods near Crosskeys playing fields in Caerphilly.

A Gwent Police Spokeswoman said:"We received a report of a person in possession of a knife in Newbridge on Monday shortly before 5pm.

"Officers attended to the Crosskeys playing fields and recovered an old knife.

"Two boys were spoken to".

MORE NEWS: