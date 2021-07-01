Here is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Caroline Newman, of the London Gazette, Norwich, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Ian Newman (deceased), formerly of 7 Rodney Road, Newport, who died on January 13, 2021.

* Bridger and Co solicitors, of Builth Wells, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Barbara Joan Sheach (deceased), formerly of 10 Poppy Field Avenue, Llantarnam, who died on February 2, 2020.

* David and Snape Solicitors, Bridgend, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Iris Lilian Clarke (deceased), formerly of Sunnydale, Cot Hill, Llanwern, who died on April 1, 2016.

* RDP Law Limited, Newport, is looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Helen Tutton (deceased), formerly of 289 Malpas Road, Newport, who died on September 27, 2019.

* Blackwood Golf Club has applied to Caerphilly County Borough Council, for a variation of a club premises certificate in respect of the Blackwood Gold Club, of Lon Pennant, Cwmgelli, Blackwood. It is proposed to extend the license to allow alcohol to be consumed within the exterior patio areas.

* MCL Distribution Ltd, of Lake Road, Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Plover Close, Newport, as an operating centre for 12 goods vehicles and 12 trailers.

* Walon Limited, of Sandall Bridge, Long Sandall, Doncaster, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to keep an extra 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at BCA Newport, Meadows Road, Queensway meadows Industrial Estate, Newport.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily ban traffic from East Dock Road, Newport. The order will prohibit any vehicle from proceeding along East dock Road, along the westbound carriageway from its junction with Usk Way to the entrance of the Blaina Wharf public house and from the junction of East Dock Road and Alicia Crescent for 30 square metres. The alternative routes will be via Usk Way and East Dock Road. The reason is to install a new drainage connection. The work will start on July 1, 2021. The first part of the work will run from July 1 to 15 and the second from July 16 to 30. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and emergency vehicle access will be made available quickly. Access will be available to residents at all times.

* Gareth Hockey, trading as RHL Activities Ltd, of The Bryn Garage, Penpergwm, Abergavenny, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use The Bryn Garage, Abergavenny, as an operating centre for four good vehicles and no trailers.

* Platinum Products Ltd, of Isca Works, Mill Parade, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep six good vehicles and two trailers at West Way Road, Newport.

* J Plant Ltd, of Isca Works, Mill Parade, Newport, to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep five goods vehicles and one trailer at West Way Road, Newport.

* Darker Enterprises Limited/Private Shops UK Ltd, of 14 Bourne Road, Bexley, Kent, has applied to Newport City Council for the renewal of a licence to use the premises known as Private Shop, 16 Cardiff Road, Newport, as a sex shop.

* Newport City Council is to temporarily ban traffic from Bishton Road and Red House Lane to allow for the cleaning and relining of a sewer. The order will come into force on July 8, 2021 and the closure is expected to be in operation on an incremental bases until December 8, 2021. The closed length of road will not be reopened to any traffic following the hours of daytime working and safe pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Emergency access will be made quickly available. Phase one and two of the work will be on Bishton Road from outside Bwthyn y Berllan to outside The Old Hall for a distance of 245m. Phase three will be on Red House Lane from its junction with Bishton Road for a distance of 455m to the Bishton Level Crossing. Alternative routes for phase one and two will be Red House Lane, Wilcrick lane, Magor road, Waltwood Road. For Phase three it will be Wilcrick Lane, Magor Road, Waltwood Road, Bishton Road.

* Newport City Council is set to dispose of an open space known as Kelly Road Park - a triangular shaped parcel of land next to 39 Bryngwyn Road, Newport.