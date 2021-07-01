A BIN lorry driver from Cwmbran has shared his story about how joining the Royal Air Force reserves helped him to develop new skills - leading to him helping to run a coronavirus mobile testing unit in the Midlands.
Jack Pritchard, 25, is a member of 614 Squadron - the only Royal Air Force Reserve unit in Wales.
He had always had an interest in a military career and was inspired to join after spotting an advert for the RAF reserves and thought it would be a challenge that would take him out of his comfort zone.
RAF reservist Jack Pritchard was part of a team tasked with running a mobile testing unit throughout the Midlands. Picture: The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales
READ MORE:
- Newport soldier fundraising in memory of 'best friend' mum who died suddenly
- What schools and colleges will look like in Wales from September
- This is when new parking charges come into force (and how much they will be)
“It has exceeded every expectation and the skills, experience and the memories I’ve gained in my short military career I will remember for the rest of my life," he said. "I would recommend the RAF reserves to anyone thinking of joining."
His primary role within the reserves is a logistics driver, with his responsibilities typically including driving a range of vehicles throughout the UK, Europe and on worldwide operational deployment or field exercises.
Jack Pritchard's main reservist responsibilities include driving a range of vehicles throughout the UK, Europe and on worldwide operational deployment or field exercises. Picture: The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales
“What I do in my civilian career was a big reason why I chose logistics driver as my trade in the reserves,” said Mr Pritchard. “A lot of my skills that I have acquired from my day job are transferable to my military role.
“And from the skills I’ve gained from the military, I believe have boosted my performance in my civilian role.
“During my time in the reserves I’ve gained skills in leadership, career management, teamwork and survival skills to name a few.”
Speaking about his experience as a whole, Mr Pritchard said: “The best thing about being a reservist is the opportunity it brings, you can get out of it what you put into it.
“I've already done some incredible things in my short time as a reservist. Last year I was lucky enough to go to Rjukan in Norway for a week to take part in cold weather training which involved skiing, winter survival and avalanche training.
Jack Pritchard's civilian job is a bin lorry driver for Torfaen Borough Council. Picture: The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales
“I also had the honour last year of being part of Operation Rescript – which was the military’s role in supporting the civil authorities in the fight against Covid-19.
“We were tasked with running a mobile testing unit throughout the Midlands.
“Personally I feel I gained a lot of valuable life experience and I worked with a team with a wide variety of skill sets, from a lawyer to a photographer.
“That diversity in roles and skills is the beauty of the reserves, it brings out the best in you.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.