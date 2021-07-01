A BIN lorry driver from Cwmbran has shared his story about how joining the Royal Air Force reserves helped him to develop new skills - leading to him helping to run a coronavirus mobile testing unit in the Midlands.

Jack Pritchard, 25, is a member of 614 Squadron - the only Royal Air Force Reserve unit in Wales.

He had always had an interest in a military career and was inspired to join after spotting an advert for the RAF reserves and thought it would be a challenge that would take him out of his comfort zone.

RAF reservist Jack Pritchard was part of a team tasked with running a mobile testing unit throughout the Midlands. Picture: The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales

READ MORE:

“It has exceeded every expectation and the skills, experience and the memories I’ve gained in my short military career I will remember for the rest of my life," he said. "I would recommend the RAF reserves to anyone thinking of joining."

His primary role within the reserves is a logistics driver, with his responsibilities typically including driving a range of vehicles throughout the UK, Europe and on worldwide operational deployment or field exercises.

Jack Pritchard's main reservist responsibilities include driving a range of vehicles throughout the UK, Europe and on worldwide operational deployment or field exercises. Picture: The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales

“What I do in my civilian career was a big reason why I chose logistics driver as my trade in the reserves,” said Mr Pritchard. “A lot of my skills that I have acquired from my day job are transferable to my military role.

“And from the skills I’ve gained from the military, I believe have boosted my performance in my civilian role.

“During my time in the reserves I’ve gained skills in leadership, career management, teamwork and survival skills to name a few.”

Speaking about his experience as a whole, Mr Pritchard said: “The best thing about being a reservist is the opportunity it brings, you can get out of it what you put into it.

“I've already done some incredible things in my short time as a reservist. Last year I was lucky enough to go to Rjukan in Norway for a week to take part in cold weather training which involved skiing, winter survival and avalanche training.

Jack Pritchard's civilian job is a bin lorry driver for Torfaen Borough Council. Picture: The Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales

“I also had the honour last year of being part of Operation Rescript – which was the military’s role in supporting the civil authorities in the fight against Covid-19.

“We were tasked with running a mobile testing unit throughout the Midlands.

“Personally I feel I gained a lot of valuable life experience and I worked with a team with a wide variety of skill sets, from a lawyer to a photographer.

“That diversity in roles and skills is the beauty of the reserves, it brings out the best in you.”