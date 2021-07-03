HMRC are warning hundreds of thousands of Brits that they could be missing out on hundreds of pounds in tax relief.
UK workers who have been working from home throughout the coronavirus pandemic are entitled to claim tax relief for added costs.
HMRC has issued a warning to everyone who has been working from home throughout the global health crisis.
It is thought as many as 800,000 workers have been affected by the disruption to work amid the pandemic.
HMRC say the saving is worth up to £125 per year per employee.
To check if you are eligible to claim, visit the government website.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director-general for customer services, said: “More people are getting back to office working now, but it’s not too late to apply for tax relief on household expenses if they’ve been working from home during the pandemic.”
How much can you claim?
The Government website explains how working from home tax relief works:
You can either claim tax relief on:
- £6 a week from 6 April 2020 (for previous tax years the rate is £4 a week) - you will not need to keep evidence of your extra costs
- the exact amount of extra costs you’ve incurred above the weekly amount - you’ll need evidence such as receipts, bills or contracts
You’ll get tax relief based on the rate at which you pay tax. For example, if you pay the 20 per cent basic rate of tax and claim tax relief on £6 a week you would get £1.20 per week in tax relief (20 per cent of £6).
