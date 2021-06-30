DYFED Powys Police have issued a warning to parents after receiving intelligence regarding a "planned fight" in Ystradgynlais this evening (June 30).
Officers have asked parents to "check where their children are" and have warned that "robust action" will be taken against anyone found to be involved.
A statement from Dyfed Powys' Ystradgynlais policing team said: "We've been informed that a fight has been planned for this evening between youths.
"Patrols will be taken throughout the evening and robust action will be taken against those involved. Parents are advised to check where their children are and ensure they do not attend."
Last month, Dyfed Powys Police were forced to issue a similar warning about planned disorder in Aberystwyth, allegedly between groups from Welshpool and Aberystwyth. The location of that incident was then reportedly switched over the border to Shrewsbury, where officers from West Mercia also stepped up patrols in order to dispell any potential trouble.
