SOLAR panels have bee installed on the roof of Monmouthshire County Council's headquarters in Usk - in a move the council says reflects their commitment to improve efficiency.

Monmouthshire Councillors were amongst the first in the UK to declare a climate change emergency.

They have since been taking a series of decisions to reduce their carbon footprint.

Last Thursday, three senior councillors went up on the roof of County Hall to see rows of solar panels being installed on the roof, which will generate electricity to run the council’s headquarters.

Cllr Richard John, council leader, said: “This was a great opportunity for the three of us to get up on the roof of the Council’s HQ to see these brand new solar panels first-hand and learn more about the contribution they’re going to make to our climate change agenda.

“As one of the first councils in the UK to declare a climate change emergency, this new administration is committed to doing all we can to reduce our carbon footprint and generate more electricity from cleaner and greener sources.”

Cllr Jane Pratt, cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, said: “It’s great to see this installation complete at our County Hall, one of many across our estate reflecting our commitment to reduce energy use and improve our efficiency, thereby reducing our carbon footprint in all Council buildings.”

Cllr Mat Feakins, council chairman, said: “I’m pleased to see that when it comes to the natural environment action starts at home.

"This is a very welcome contribution to Monmouthshire’s green credentials and I’m sure these solar panels will make a positive contribution towards the council’s commitment to decarbonisation.”