PLANS for a holiday park close to the proposed site of a new crematorium in Powys have been approved.

The plans from farmer Jack Woosnam would see 35 new holiday lets on a site at Cwmhafren Field at Ael y Bryn, on the B4568 between Caersws and Aberhafesp.

The site is close to where a new crematorium serving the county could also be built, pending the outcome of a Welsh Government decision.

The proposal was decided by planning officers and will be among those noted by councillors at a planning committee meeting on Thursday, July 1.

In a design and access statement agent Christopher Wozencraft, of Wozencraft Design Services, said: “The applicant is married with three children and has decided to invest in a farm diversification project as the farm holding is relatively modest at 70 acres.

“He also runs a small general garden maintenance, fencing, and tree planting business.”

Holiday developments in Mid Wales have increased recently, and now contribute significantly to the local economy, Mr Wozencraft added.

The site of the new park.

“The site requires little physical intervention in terms of modelling or re-grading," he said.

“Its natural contours allow the chalets to nestle into the landscape and thereby giving Cwmhafren Holiday Park a unique identity particularly in terms of promotion and advertising so important to the success of the venture.”

The Welsh Government is still mulling over the crematorium application.

Powys Crematorium Limited wants to build the facility on a 13.66-hectare site north of the B4568, also at Ael y Bryn.

Powys Council's planning committee approved the plans in May, but that decision only becomes binding if the Welsh Government decides against calling the application in to be decided at a national level.

County councillor for Dolforwyn, Cllr Gareth Pugh (Conservative), is registered as the only company director for Powys Crematorium Limited and had to leave the planning meeting while the application was discussed.

A petition to reject the crematorium has been started by the residents of nearby Aberhafesp which lies between Caersws and Newtown.