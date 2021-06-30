PEOPLE in Wales aged over 50 - and frontline health and care workers and others considered vulnerable - will be offered a coronavirus booster vaccine in the autumn, health minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed.

The Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has published advice on the third phase of the UK’s vaccination programme.

After considering the available evidence, the JCVI has recommended the autumn booster campaign begins in September.

This will be done in two stages, which largely mirrors the first stages of the vaccination programme.

NHS Wales has said it plans for a gap of six months between the second and booster vaccines.

Stage one, which will begin in September, will see the following groups offered a booster vaccine:

Adults aged 16 years and over who are immunosuppressed;

People living in residential care homes;

All adults aged 70 years or over;

Adults aged 16 years and over who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable;

Frontline health and social care workers.

The second phase, which will begin as soon as practicable after stage one, will see the following groups offered a booster:

All adults aged 50 years and over;

Adults aged 16 – 49 years who are in an influenza or Covid-19 at-risk group;

Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

As most younger adults will only receive their second Covid-19 vaccine dose in late summer, the JCVI has said that the benefits of booster vaccinations in these groups will be considered at a later time, when more information is available.

Ms Morgan said: “In line with the other nations of the UK, the Welsh Government welcomes the JCVI advice on phase three.

“We will be working with health boards to ensure they are ready to deliver a booster programme from the start of September in line with this advice.

“The vaccine continues to be the best way to prevent serious illness and the spread of Covid-19 and every eligible adult is urged to take-up both doses when asked.”