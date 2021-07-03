Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Karen Collett, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Jack Russells Ellie and Millie enjoying the sunshine. Ellie is 15 and Millie is 11.Karen Collett, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Jack Russells Ellie and Millie enjoying the sunshine. Ellie is 15 and Millie is 11.

South Wales Argus: Alan Pitt, of Newport, shared this picture of Buddy, a seven-month-old Shih Tzu.Alan Pitt, of Newport, shared this picture of Buddy, a seven-month-old Shih Tzu.

South Wales Argus: This is Teddy, a one-year-old pug who lives with the Winter family in Cwmbran.This is Teddy, a one-year-old pug who lives with the Winter family in Cwmbran.

South Wales Argus: Blake Winter, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of Binky, who has been part of the family since January. He is a mini lop bunny.Blake Winter, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of Binky, who has been part of the family since January. He is a mini lop bunny.

South Wales Argus: Diane Smith, of Newport, sent in this picture of six-year-old Bella, a bichon cross poodle.Diane Smith, of Newport, sent in this picture of six-year-old Bella, a bichon cross poodle.