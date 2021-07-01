TWO people from Gwent have been ordered to pay more £2,000 each for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Mcauley Reynolds attended someone else's home in Tredegar on December 4, 2020, in breach of coronavirus restrictions at the time.

The 25-year-old, of Nursery Terrace, Sirhowy, had his case heard at Newport Magistrates' Court on June 15.

He was fined £1,760, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176, and cover costs of £85 - a total of £2,021.

A Croesyceiliog woman was ordered to pay the same amount for attending a Cwmbran home on December 12, 2020.

Roisin Payton's case was heard in Newport Magistrates' Court on June 16.

The 23-year-old was fined £1,760, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176, and cover costs of £85 - a total of £2,021.