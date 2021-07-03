WITH people being urged not to holiday abroad, are staycations too expensive?

People struggling to find an affordable UK seaside cottage this summer can save hundreds of pounds if they delay their trip until October half-term, according to research.

Analysis of 20 self-catering properties by consumer group Which? found that seven-night breaks are an average of 29 per cent cheaper during the first school holiday of the academic year compared with August.

One cottage for a family of four in Conwy, North Wales, was £1,489 for a holiday starting on August 20, but just £769 on October 22.

A property for four near Sidmouth, Devon, was £2,895 for a specific week in August, but £1,515 in October half-term.

Delaying a trip until the autumn can also give more accommodation options, the research found.

In mid-June, Sykes’ website had a choice of just 19 properties in Cornwall for a specific week in August, rising to 525 during the October half-term week.

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: “It won’t come as a surprise that accommodation prices are cheaper for October half-term than the school summer holidays, but the price difference is probably bigger than most people imagine.

“For families who have been squeezed out of a holiday this summer by the eye-watering costs, it means there is still a chance to get away, with Which? research finding good availability in even the most popular parts of the UK.”

We asked our readers if they felt holidaying in Wales was too expensive.

Many believed that it was, such as Daniel Pearce.

He said: "I know the pandemic has hit hard, but milking the public will mean everyone will go back to cheaper foreign hols when this blows over."

While Donna Phelps added: "Yes, we always find it cheaper to go to Cornwall."

Others said they felt it was expensive, but understood the reasons why.

Lee Selwyn said: "They have to make money back somehow, these businesses have kept themselves going with very little help from the governments the same as all pubs/hospitality."

Emma Nicholas added: "I think going on holiday anywhere is too expensive at the moment I can understand why with businesses having to try to accrue the money they lost last year but for most of us it is just not feasible to spend the amounts they are asking for."

And Barbara Ann Lewis said: "It is expensive everywhere now. Also trying to book somewhere is a nightmare.

"Just remember that these sites have been closed for months and must be on their knees. Have some compassion for these businesses."