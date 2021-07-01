TODAY would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday.
Her untimely death in 1997 sent shockwaves through the nation, and today, almost 25 years on, she is still remembered fondly by many as the People's Princess.
Here we look back on when she visited Gwent.
Diana at the Newport Centre
Princess Diana during her visit to Newport and Monmouth in 1987
Mark Gibbard, 19, from Brynhyfryd Road, Newport, had his reward after waiting over an hour in the rain to present the princess
Diana's visit thrilled crowds
The princess is shown to her seat by Lord Lieutenant Mr Richard Hanbury Tenison for a concert in Newport Centre in 1985
