TWO youngsters reported missing in Caerphilly county borough have been located.
Ffion Smith, 13, from Aberdare, and Harry Bowra, 12, from Blackwood were reported as missing from their home addresses.
The pair were reported missing yesterday, and officers believed them to be together in the areas surrounding Blackwood, Newbridge, Abercarn or Risca.
