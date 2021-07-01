AN ABERCARN man has been arrested following a police appeal.
Earlier this month, Gwent Police were conducting an investigation into road traffic offences and said that they would like to speak to a 24-year-old man called Niall Bright.
Bright, from Abercarn, has since been located and arrested.
