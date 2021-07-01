UNIONS and steel industry leaders have welcomed UK Government moves aimed at protecting the industry - which employs hundreds in Gwent - from cheap foreign imports.
International trade secretary Liz Truss accepted a recommendation to axe measures to defend the sector from imported metal dumped on the world market.
Fresh safeguards will help the UK steel industry compete against overseas rivals.
Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said the intervention of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng buys the steel industry some breathing space.
“However, the can has just been kicked down the road. In another year’s time, the threat of cheap imports destroying UK jobs will be back again.
MORE NEWS:
- Watch: Newport theatre plan Christmas panto
- Blaenau Gwent care home resident virtually attends wedding
- Cwmbran RAF reserve and bin lorry driver ran Covid testing
“UK steel can’t keep limping from crisis to crisis like this. We urgently need a plan and Government support to bring some stability and security to this strategically vital sector.”
UK Steel director-general Gareth Stace said: “The prime minister has said that he wants to take back control and he has done just that and avoided a retreat from investment in our steelmaking, a reduction in the well-paid jobs that are part of the social fabric across the country and hampering any progress for government of levelling up.
“The government has demonstrated its commitment to the steel sector, by bringing forward emergency measures to ensure free and fair trade is maintained.
“The government’s interventions will prevent an anticipated wave of overseas steel flooding our market, that would have cost jobs, investment, and our ability to decarbonise as a sector, threatening the UK’s road to net-zero.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.