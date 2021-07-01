NICK Grimshaw has announced he is leaving his “childhood dream” job at BBC Radio 1 after 14 years.

He revealed he was leaving the broadcaster during his BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday.

The broadcaster, 36, said it was “time to go and maybe make some other dreams come true” as he told listeners he would be leaving the station.

What has Nick Grimshaw said?





In an official statement, Grimshaw said that working at Radio 1 had been a “childhood dream”.

He said: “I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true. It has been everything I’d imagined and even more. I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful.”

He added: “But over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my future and, after 14 years, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on – I’d like to thank the listeners as without them none of this could have been possible and the Radio 1 family, who have been such a huge part of my life.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Grimshaw will be replaced by Vick Hope and Jordan North on Radio 1 Drivetime.

Vick Hope said: What a madness! Drivetime!!!

“I love Radio 1 so, so much, having grown up tuning in religiously every single day, it means the world to be taking the reins at home-time with the phenomenal Mr North.

“Grimmy is an absolute legend of the game, thank you mate for every laugh you’ve sent rippling through the country! Taking over Drive is a task we won’t be taking lightly, but Jordan and I are ready to put our all into making your journey home that little bit brighter.”

Jordan North, who took part in last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! said: “I am absolutely chuffed to be making the move over to Radio 1 daytime and even happier to be working alongside Vick.

"Grimmy is a Radio 1 legend so we definitely have big shoes to fill but will work extremely hard to make sure afternoons on Radio 1 still sound superb. I am super excited to get started and look forward to this next chapter with Vick and the rest of my Radio 1 family.”