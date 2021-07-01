A 20-YEAR-OLD man went on a crime spree in Barry which saw him rob a teenage boy and threaten to stab a supermarket worker.

Joshua Smith narrowly avoided going straight to jail after he committed a catalogue of offences in the town.

David Pinnell, prosecuting, said they began when the defendant stole sausage rolls from Tesco Express on December 11, 2020.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “He came back to the shop shortly after where he was confronted by members of staff at the store.

“The defendant threatened one of them that he would stab him and invited him to come outside.”

The police were called and Smith arrested. Officers found he had Valium tablets in his rucksack.

The second incident happened on April 10 at Barry’s Tesco superstore when he tried to steal a hammer and headphones.

Mr Pinnell said: “The defendant was intoxicated and he was confrontational.”

Smith was arrested and officers this time found he had diazepam tablets on him.

The third and final offence took place on May 2 when he robbed a 14-year-old boy of his iPhone after he grabbed it from him.

The victim’s father and uncle managed to trace Smith and he was arrested.

The defendant told a police officer: “Here’s the phone. Let’s call it quits.

“I’ve given the phone back now. Can we leave it there?”

Smith, of Vere Street, Barry, admitted robbery, theft, public disorder and possession of class C drugs.

The defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Swansea Prison, has previous convictions for affray and having a knife in public.

William Bebb said in mitigation: “He is genuinely sorry and takes full responsibility for his actions.

“The defendant realises he is at a crossroads if he is to lead a productive life.”

The judge, Recorder Gavin Doig, told Smith: “I am in a position to suspend your custodial sentence because of your youth, immaturity and the positive signs from your pre-sentence report.

“There is a prospect of rehabilitation.”

He was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months, suspended for two years.

Smith must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 19-day thinking skills programme and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.